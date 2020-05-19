FIR against Priyanka Gandhi's secretary in Lucknow

Lucknow, May 19, 2020

The Lucknow police have registered a case of fraud and forgery against Sandeep Singh, personal secretary to Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi.

Sandeep Singh has been booked for furnishing wrong details about the buses arranged by the Congress to carry migrant workers to their destination.

The state government had stated earlier in the day that registration numbers of scooters, goods carriers and ambulances were shown as buses.

The case registered at Hazratganj police station also names state Congress President Ajay Kumar Lallu.

IANS