Finally, Rajasthan Governor gives nod to assembly session from August 14

Jaipur, July 29, 2020

After thrice rejecting the state government's proposal to call a special assembly session in Rajasthan, Governor Kalraj Mishra on Wednesday finally approved the revised proposal sent by the state government requesting him to convene a special assembly session on August 14 after holding a cabinet meeting in the evening.

The Governor, in his order, has directed that all measures should be adopted during the conduct of the assembly session, as per the guidelines issued to prevent the spread of Covid-19.

Earlier, in the morning, Mishra rejected the revised proposal of the Ashok Gehlot government for the third time while the Chief Minister, soon after the rejection of the proposal, met him for the fourth time to end the deadlock between the two.

Gehlot on Wednesday morning called the rejection a "love letter".

Officials said that the Governor raised objections over the rising cases of COVID-19 in Rajasthan and again inquired how social distancing could be maintained in the assembly during the special session.

Gehlot rushed to meet Mishra soon after he received the information on the return of the proposal.

Addressing a function at the Congress state unit office here before meeting the Governor, Gehlot said a "prem patra" or love letter had come from the Rajasthan Governor. "I am going to meet him to ask what he wants," Gehlot said at the party office before the meeting.

This was the second time he has referred to the Governor's rejection as a "love letter". Earlier, he had said these words while addressing Congress MLAs camping at the Fairmont Hotel.

Gehlot claimed a conspiracy to topple his government, but asserted that the party stood strong in the face of a political onslaught.

Going soft on the dissidents, he said that those who had "cheated" the Congress in the past can return to the party fold and apologise to party chief Sonia Gandhi.

"For the first time in 70 years, a Governor has raised such questions. Can you understand where the country is going?" he commented.

The Chief Minister was speaking at a PCC function where new party unit chief Govind Singh Dotasara assumed the charge.

IANS