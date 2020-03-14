Farooq meets son Omar at Hari Niwas, Srinagar

Srinagar, March 14, 2020

A day after his release, former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Farooq Abdullah went to meet his son Omar Abdullah, who is detained at Hari Niwas in Srinagar.

Two former chief ministers -- Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti -- are still in detention with the stringent Public Safety Act (PSA) slapped on both of them.

After his release on Friday, sources close to the family of Farooq Abdullah had said they are very relieved that his detention has ended and now they are looking forward to the release of Omar.

"I will answer no questions nor will I make any political statements till everyone is released. Only when they are released, I will be able to talk about political matters," Farooq Abdullah had said on Friday just after his release.

IANS