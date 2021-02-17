Farmers to hold 'rail roko' on Thursday: Rakesh Tikait

New Delhi, February 17, 2021

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Rakesh Tikait on Wednesday announced that the farmer groups protesting against the Centre's new farm laws will be holding a 'rail roko' (railway blockade) across the country on Thursday.

The protest will be staged from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m.

Speaking to IANS, Tikait said the Centre has not been permitting many trains to ply for the last eight months despite the fact that many other curbs were removed after people faced difficulties.

The BKU leader said the people from their villages will also take part in the protest, adding that arrangements have been made for the children travelling by the trains.

The 'rail roko' has been announced by the Samkyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM), an umbrella body of 40 farmers' unions.

IANS