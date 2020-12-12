Farmers seize Punjab-Haryana toll plazas, make them free

Chandigarh, December 12, 2020

All toll plazas in Punjab and Haryana, including those located on the Delhi highways, on Saturday were taken over by protesting farmers, allowing vehicles to pass through them without paying any fees.

In Karnal, the hometown of Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar, the farmers closed the Bastara toll plaza on the National Highway-44 and Peont toll plaza on Karnal-Jind National Highway 709-A.

The police have been deployed in both states to prevent untoward incident.

The farmers closed the Bastara toll at midnight to give free passage to commuters, while the Peont toll plaza was made free in the morning.

This comes as the farmers' agitation on the Delhi-Haryana and Delhi-Uttar Pradesh borders reached Day 17, and is expected to further intensify.

IANS