Farmers say will hold tractor rally on January 6 if talks fail

New Delhi, January 1, 2021

Farmers' organisations under the Samyukta Kisan Morcha today said that they would intensify their protest and hold a tractor rally on January 6 if their talks with the Government on January 4 failed.

The decision was taken after a meeting of the farmers' leaders was held at Singhu on Delhi's border with Haryana, one of the spots on the borders of the national capital where the farmers have been holding protests since November 26.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal) General Secretary Harinder Singh Lakhowal told IANS, "The topics of the next round of talks with the government were discussed in the meeting. The government has agreed to our two demands, but two important demands are to be discussed on January 4. If these two demands are not negotiated during the talks with the government, then a tractor rally will be taken out on January 6."

Friday marked the 37th day of the farmers' protest against the Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Production and Facilitation) Act, 2020; Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020; and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020. The farmers are demanding withdrawal of all the three laws, while the government has agreed to amend the laws as per the suggestions of the farmers. The farmers will be taking up the issue during the 6th round of talks with the government.

The leaders of the farmers' organisations held talks on four issues with the government on Wednesday, of which the government has accepted two demands while the other two, withdrawal of the three laws and legal guarantee for minimum support price (MSP), are still to be addressed.

IANS