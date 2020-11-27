Farmers refuse to leave Sindhu border as agitation 'could weaken'

New Delhi, November 27, 2020

Even as the Delhi Police on Friday allowed farmers from Punjab, Haryana and elsewhere to hold a peaceful protest against the controversial Agriculture Bills at the Sant Nirankari ground in the capital's Burari area, the farmers refused to leave Sindhu on the Delhi-Haryana border fearing that their protest would be "weakened".

Delhi Police made the announcement after using tear gas shells and water cannons on the protesting farmers, and undertaking a baton charge to disperse them as they tried to enter Delhi.

Gurpreet Singh, a farmer associated with Bhartiya Kisan Union Ekta in Punjab, told IANS, "We are holding talks with our representatives as of now to decide whether we will go to Burari ground or not."

Singh said that most of the farmers don't want to go to the Burari ground and that is the reason why they are all sitting at Sindhu.

"Till the time the government does not accept our three demands, we will sit here," he asserted.

Singh said that the farmers have been demanding the revocation of the three Agriculture Bills that were passed in Parliament in September this year, guarantee of minimum support price to farmers and a rollback of the fine on stubble burning.

Another farmer said that All India Kisan Khet Mazdur Sangthan's leadership are also sitting on the Sindhu border here and they too don't want to go to Burari for protests.

The meeting of the farmers at the Sindhu border was still going on on Friday evening.

Meanwhile, Delhi Police on Friday made the necessary arrangements at the Nirankari ground in Burari.

Some representatives of the farmers also inspected the site along with senior police officers.

Policemen were deployed at the Nirankari ground and senior police officers inspected the site to supervise the necessary arrangements.

"The Delhi Jal Board is making appropriate arrangements for water supply at the approved protest site in Burari. Nodal officers for site arrangements have been appointed and directions for deployment of adequate number of water tankers have been given," AAP leader Raghav Chadha tweeted.

However, the farmers are still indecisive about protesting at the Nirankari ground. A large number of protesters at the Singhu border have said that they want to go either to the Ramlila ground or Jantar Mantar in Delhi to protest against the farm laws.

IANS