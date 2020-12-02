Farmers' protest: Traffic in Delhi-NCR jammed, commuters hit

New Delhi, December 2, 2020

As the farmers' protest entered its seventh day with no agreement with the government yet, traffic in Delhi and the rest of the NationalCapital Region (NCR) was badly hit as the agitating farmers continued to block several points like Singhu and Tikri towards Haryana and Chilla and Gazipur towards Uttar Pradesh, affecting movement of commuters, many of whom were stuck in the resultant traffic snarls.

As the stalemate continues, any immediate relief is far from sight.

The Chilla crossing, a key route connecting Uttar Pradesh with the national capital, had to be closed on the second day of the protests at the Noida-Delhi border.

Delhi Traffic Police tweeted: "The Chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic due to farmers protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid Noida link road for going to Noida and use NH 24 and DND instead for Noida."

Massive congestion was seen on roads leading to the Chilla border and the traffic policemen were seen helping the motorists to figure out alternate routes.

Unlike the farmers of Punjab and Haryana, who are protesting at the Singhu and Tikri Borders, the farmers at Chilla have come in cars and big SUVs instead of trucks and trolleys.

Senior IPS officers of the Noida police met the farmers and requested them to open one side of the road and restrict their protests to one side only so that movement of traffic could resume after severe bottlenecks earlier.

Following a discussion with fellow leaders at the gathering, Bharatiya Kisan Union leader Bhanu Pratap agreed.

The Noida Traffic Police on Wednesday said the traffic at the Delhi-Noida Direct Flyway (DND) was smooth and motorists could use either the Kalindi Kunj road or the DND for travelling to Delhi.

However, later in the afternoon, the Kalindi Kunj road had to be closed for approximately two hours severely affecting the traffic. By evening, it was again open.

Motorists travelling between Noida and Delhi were seen stuck at various points, and were addressing their queries to the Noida and Delhi Traffic police on social media. Long queues were seen near Noida Film City and towards the Akshardham flyover.

"What is the way to go to Noida from Delhi if there is traffic obstruction on the way? It has become routine for some days now," said a commuter.

"While going to the office, I was stuck at Akshardham in traffic. We need to have an idea for how long this would continue," said another commuter.

The Singhu and Tikri borders have already been closed by the Delhi Traffic Police for any vehicular movement which has caused diversions at various points in the capital.

"Tikri border, Jharoda border, Jhatikra border are closed for any Traffic Movement. Badusarai border is open only for two-wheeler traffic," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

For those who want to go to Haryana, the Delhi Traffic Police has said the available open borders to Haryana are Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera.

"Singhu border is still closed from both sides. Lampur, Auchandi and other small borders are also closed. Please take alternate routes. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk and GTK Road," said a senior Traffic Police officer.

IANS