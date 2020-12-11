Farmers' protest continues for 16th day, more on way to Delhi

New Delhi, December 11, 2020

The farmers' protest at several points on Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh continued for the 16th day on Friday as their leaders strategised for the proposed intensification of their agitation across the country.

Tens of thousands of more protesters from Punjab and Haryana were set to join them on the Singhu border by Saturday evening.

Farmers continued to be adamant on their demand for the repeal of the three new Central agricultural laws. Their leaders asserted that in case the Central government brought forth fresh positive proposals, they would resume parleys.

All India Kisan Sabha's Punjab General Secretary Major Singh Punawal told IANS on Friday that their agitation would continue till the Centre withdrew the three laws.

"Our next programme of agitation includes blocking of the Jaipur-Delhi Expressway before December 12 and staging protests at DC offices and submit memoranda to authorities across the country on December 14," he added.

The farmers will also hold protests at toll plazas on December 12 and 14, apart from demonstrations at BJP offices.

Punawal said that toll plazas would be made free across the country, as the farmers had done in Punjab.

Bharatiya Kisan Union's Gurvinder Singh also asserted that the agitation would continue till the three agricultural laws were repealed. He said that preparations to intensify their agitation were in full swing.

Meanwhile, around 30,000 farmers, including women and youngsters, started their journey to Delhi from Amritsar in Punjab on Friday morning.

Part of a large convoy of tractor-trailers, buses, cars and motorcycles, the farmers largely owing allegiance to the Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee were slated to reach the Singhu/Kundli border on Saturday evening.

More farmers from other districts of Punjab and Haryana were slated to join them for the Delhi journey.

"After a night halt in Shahbad in Haryana this evening, we will head to Delhi tomorrow," Kisan Mazdoor Sangharsh Committee President Satnam Singh Pannu told IANS.

The farmers largely belong to Amritsar, Tarn Taran, Gurdaspur, Jalandhar, Kapurthala and Moga districts.

Thousands of farmers have already been camping against the farm laws on Delhi borders since November 26.

"Agriculture and agriculture marketing are state subjects. Hence, these laws are unconstitutional and must be repealed. Acceptance to amendments means accepting the laws," Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU-Rajewal) President Balbir Singh Rajewal told IANS.

Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar and Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal on Thursday urged the farmer leaders to resume their dialogue with the Centre and find an amicable solution to the issues related to the new farm legislations.

Both Ministers addressed a press conference in Delhi a day after the farmers unanimously rejected the Centre's offer to amend the laws recently enacted to bring reforms in agriculture and allied sectors.

IANS