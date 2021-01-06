Farmers' leaders prepare for 'Tractor March' on January 7

New Delhi, January 6, 2021

The protest by farmers camping at the borders of the national capital continued for the 42nd day on Wednesday.

The leaders of the farmers' unions, demanding the repeal of the three new farm laws and the procurement of crops at the Minimum Support Price (MSP), are now readying for a "Tractor March" announced by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha on the Eastern and Western Peripheral Expressways on Thursday.

Harinder Singh Lakhowal, Punjab farmer leader and General Secretary of the Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU), told IANS that preparations were on to intensify the agitation and make the programme on Thursday a success. He informed that farmers from Punjab are coming with their tractors for the march. Farmers from Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan are also joining the rally.

Farmers' leaders said the "Tractor March" would be a trailer of the "Republic Day Parade" scheduled on January 26.

After the seventh round of talks with the Central government on Monday remained inconclusive, the farmers decided to take out the Tractor March on January 7. Earlier the Samyukta Kisan Morcha had scheduled the rally for January 6 but due to the bad weather forecast the march was postponed to January 7.

The Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) has also announced a public awareness campaign as well as several other programmes from January 6 to January 20.

The SKM said the death anniversary of Sir Chhotu Ram will be observed on January 9. Sir Chhotu Ram is remembered as a farmer leader. After this, the farmers will celebrate Lohri on January 13 and Makar Sankranti on January 14 as "Sankalp Diwas".

Withdrawal of The Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act 2020 and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act 2020 enacted by the Central government and the legal guarantee for procurement of crops at the Minimum Support Price are being demanded by the farmers, who have been camping at the borders of Delhi since November 26, 2020.

After the seventh round of talks between the farmers-Central government failed to arrive at a consensus on Monday, the next round of talks has been fixed for January 8.

IANS