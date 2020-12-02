Farmers' ire: Anti-government sloganeering at Singhu on Delhi-Haryana border

New Delhi, December 2, 2020

As talks between the Centre and agitating farmers a day earlier remained inconclusive, farmers protesting at Singhu on the Delhi-Haryana border on Wednesday raised slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government even as their sit-in at the spot continued for the seventh day.

A group of farmers belonging to the Kisan Mazdoor Ekta Manch raised slogans on the Singhu entry point on the Delhi-Ambala route against the central government, the first time such sloganeering has been reported since November 26 when farmers began gathering on Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh to stage a protest against three central farm laws enacted in September.

The farmers -- sporting green, blue, pink, yellow and white turbans similar to their farm union's flag's colours and hailing from Punjab and Haryana -- shouted slogans against the government and in support of their unity.

Thousands of farmers owing allegiance to over 32 farm unions are huddled at Singhu and Tikri on the Delhi-Haryana borders for the last seven days. Hundreds of farmers have blocked other Delhi border points like Ghazipur on the Delhi-Ghaziabad and Chilla on the Delhi-Noida.

The sloganeering comes after three rounds of government-farmers' talks on Tuesday remained inconclusive as the Centre was not willing to roll back the three farm laws which the farmers want withdrawn.

The farmers' leaders rejected Union Ministers Narendra Singh Tomar and Piyush Goyal's offer to form a committee to discuss and resolve the issues.

In view of the farmers' agitation, the Delhi Police have made adequate arrangements at the Delhi-Haryana border. The police have barricaded the streets with the Vajra Vahan, water cannons and JCB machines.

The farmers started marching to Delhi as part of their 'Dilli Chalo' programme on November 26. They reached the Delhi border on Friday and have been camping there since then.

Apart from the repeal of the three farm laws, the farmers are also demanding a guarantee for the minimum support prices.

The farmers have been preparing their own food and distributing it among themselves, while opposition parties have lent a helping hand to the protesters by arranging food and other essential items for them.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and the Delhi Congress have arranged food and other essential items for the agitating farmers, who have been sitting on the Delhi-Haryana border for the last six days.

Volunteers from AAP's Mundka assembly constituency have set up a camp for the farmers at the protest site in Tikri besides providing food packets and other essential goods to them.

Meanwhile, Delhi Congress chief Anil Chaudhary visited the Tikri border along with his supporters and distributed milk and other milk products to the farmers. Chaudhary also interacted with the agitating farmers and assured them of all help from his party.

Speaking to IANS, the Congress leader said, "I have come here to support the cause of the farmers. We will stand with the farmers till the time the government does not repeal the three farm laws."

He also criticised the government for forcing the farmers to protest on the streets for the last seven days.

Besides the opposition parties, several other village groups have also lent support to the agitating farmers at the Tikri border, providing them with vegetables and other edible items.

IANS