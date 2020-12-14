Farmers in Punjab, Haryana begin hunger strike

Chandigarh, December 14, 2020

Farmers in Punjab and Haryana began their day-long hunger strike at district headquarters across the two states against the new Central farm laws, saying their protests would continue till the Union Government repeals the three "black laws".

The farmers also staged protests and sit-ins outside the residences and offices of BJP leaders in both the states.

In view of the nationwide protest, the police have enhanced security in both the states and Chandigarh, the common capital of the two states.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and other states are protesting at different points on Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, demanding repeal of the three Central farm laws enacted by Parliament in September, among other things, since November 26.

IANS