Farmers-government dialogue inconclusive, next round of talks on Thursday

New Delhi, December 1, 2020

The more than three-hour-long dialogue between a group of more than 32 farmer union leaders and the government remained inconclusive on Tuesday. The next round of talks will be held on Thursday.

Tllhe farmers' representatives also rejected the government proposal to constitute a committee.

The farmers declared that they will continue their protest and the agitation will be strengthened day by day until they do not get a solution to their demands from the government.

Later, the government asked the protesting farmers to identify, by Wednesday, the issues which could be discussed on the next meeting on December 3.

"It has been suggested by the government to the representatives of farmers' union to identify the specific issues related to farm reform acts and share with the government on December 2, 2020 for consideration. These issues will be discussed during the fourth round of meeting to be held on December 3, 2020," an Agriculture Ministry statement said.

The statement said that during the deliberations, Union Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Minister Narendra Singh Tomar proposed to constitute a expert committee to put forth the issues of farmers so as to resolve them with mutual consent but the representatives of the farmers' unions suggested that all the representatives will attend further round of discussions with the government to resolve the matter amicably.

The government has assured that it is always committed to protect the interest of farmers and is always open for discussions for farmers' welfare, it said, adding that during the meeting, Tomar again explained the benefits of the farm laws to the representatives of the farmers' unions.

"Various issues related to farm reform acts were discussed at length and talks were held in a cordial atmosphere," the statement said.

Farmer leaders, however, said the meeting was peaceful but the government was not ready to repeal its three farm laws, and proposed to form a committee to study and clarify law-related misconceptions to resolve the ongoing deadlock.

Some of the farmers raised the issue that Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Defence Minister Rajnath Singh were not present in the meeting despite the government's promise that they will be part of the discussions.

At the end of meeting, which began at Vigyan Bhawan in Central Delhi, Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said "The third round of meeting has ended and the fourth round of meeting will be held on Thursday (December 3)." December 3 is also the date that was earlier decided by the government to hold talks with farmers.

Bharatiya Kisan Union General Secretary (Punjab), Balwant Singh told IANS: "The meeting was inconclusive".

Punjab Kisan Sangathan Treasurer Karnal Singh told IANS that "The protest will continue until the farmers' demands are met".

"However, the talks with the government would continue," Karnal Singh said.

Bharatiya Kisan Union (BKU) leader Roop Singh Sanna told IANS that the government proposed to form a committee to study and discuss issues related to the three farm laws enacted in September during the Monsoon Session of Parliament.

The leader said the government had offered to select four-five members from farmers' association to form the committee in which there will be some government members.

He said that all the "union leaders unanimously rejected" government's offer.

"Forming a committee is an attempt to postpone the issue. We are not ready to accept the government's offer," said Sanna.

The government is holding on to its stance of not rolling back the three farm laws which farmers allege are "anti-farm" and "black laws": The Farmers Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, The Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement of Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and The Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

The meeting was also attended by Union Minister of State for Commerce Som Prakash and Agriculture Secretary Sanjay Agarwal.

Thousands of farmers from Punjab, Haryana, and Uttar Pradesh have been protesting at Singhu, Tikri and Ghazipur on Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.

NNN