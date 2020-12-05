Farmers' agitation continues for 10th day, leaders to hold talks with government

New Delhi, December 5, 2020

The agitation by farmers to protest against the three farm laws continued for the 10th day on Saturday even as their leaders are all set to hold the fifth round of talks with the government at Vigyan Bhavan here in the afternoon.

Before the talks slated to begin at 2 pm, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar reached Prime Minister Narendra Modi's residence for a meeting with him on a resolution of the farmers' demands.

The government is making a serious consideration of all demands and grievances of farmers and hopes that Saturday's meeting will yield results to break the impasse.

The government has assured farmers that it would continue the procurement of crops at minimum support price (MSP) and consider suggestions on Agricultural Produce Marketing Committee 'mandis'.

Meanwhile, farmer leaders are adamant on the demand for withdrawal of the three new laws relating to agriculture, passed earlier this year by Parliament. They maintain that farmers will not benefit and hence these should be withdrawn. The government's proposal to amend the new agricultural laws is not acceptable to the farmer leaders.

Farmer leader Gurvinder Singh Kool Kalan, who owes allegiance to Bharatiya Kisan Union (Lakhowal), told IANS that the government should withdraw the three laws, warning that the protests will continue till the government did not meet this demand.

The farmers are also demanding an end to stringent punishment for stubble-burning. "We demand withdrawal of this ordinance. At the same time, farmers also want withdrawal of the Electricity (Amendment) Bill 2020," Gurvinder Singh said.

The last round of talks between the two sides was held on December 3.

According to information, Union Ministers Tomar, Piyush Goyal and Som Prakash, along with other officials, will be present during Saturday's talks.

IANS