Farmer protests: Traffic takes a hit at Noida, Delhi border

New Delhi, December 2, 2020

As the farmers continued their sit-in protest, congestion in the traffic on Wednesday was seen on the routes between Noida and Delhi. A key route connecting Uttar Pradesh with the national capital had to be closed on the second day of the protests at the Noida-Delhi border.

The Chilla border on Noida-link road was closed for traffic. Delhi Traffic Police tweeted, "The chilla border on Noida link road is closed for traffic due to farmers protests near Gautam Budh Dwar. People are advised to avoid Noida link road for going to Noida and use NH 24 and DND instead for Noida."

Massive congestion was seen on roads leading to the Chilla border and the traffic policemen were seen helping the motorists to figure out alternate routes.

The Noida Traffic Police on Wednesday said the traffic at the Delhi-Noida Direct Flyway (DND) was smooth and motorists could use either the Kalindi Kunj road or the DND for travelling to Delhi.

However, motorists were seen struck at various points, and were addressing their queries to the Noida and Delhi Traffic police on social media.

The Singhu and Tikri borders have already been closed by the Delhi Traffic Police for any vehicular movement which has caused diversions at various points in the capital as the farmers agitation entered its seventh day.

"Tikri border, Jharoda border, Jhatikra border are closed for any Traffic Movement. Badusarai Border is open only for two-wheeler traffic," the Delhi Traffic Police tweeted.

For those who want to go to Haryana, the Delhi Traffic Police has said the available open borders to Haryana are Dhansa, Daurala, Kapashera, Rajokri NH 8, Bijwasan/Bajghera, Palam Vihar and Dundahera borders.

"Singhu border is still closed from both sides. Lampur, Auchandi and other small borders are also closed. Please take alternate routes. Traffic has been diverted from Mukarba Chowk and GTK Road," said a senior Traffic Police officer.

Farmers have been camping at the Delhi borders adjoining Haryana and Uttar Pradesh. Hundreds of farmers are camping at Singhu and Tikri borders of Haryana and at Gazipur and Chilla borders of Uttar Pradesh.

IANS