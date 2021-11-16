'Falsehood is in power', Rahul attacks govt on National Press Day

New Delhi, November 16, 2021

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on National Press Day on Tuesday attacked the central government, saying that it's clear that "falsehood is in power".

National Press Day is celebrated every year on November 16 to mark the establishment of the Press Council of India (PCI).

Rahul Gandhi tweeted a video saying, "When there's punishment for speaking the truth, it's clear that falsehood is in power."

The video that Rahul Gandhi shared, shows the arrests and attacks on journalists in many places including Tripura along with reports on the incidents.

After two journalists who covered recent incidents of violence in Tripura were detained and later arrested by the police, Gandhi on Sunday accused the BJP-ruled government of "murdering" journalism. Later both these journalists -- Samridhi Sakuniya and Swarna Jha -- were given bail by a Tripura court.

IANS