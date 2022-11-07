Veteran diplomat Amit Dasgupta honoured with the Order of Australia

New Delhi, November 7, 2022

Veteran diplomat Amit Dasgupta has been appointed as an Honorary Member of the General Division of the Order of Australia (AM).

Australia's acting High Commissioner in India Sarah Storey hosted Dasgupta's Investiture ceremony and lauded him for his long-standing contribution to bilateral relations between the two countries.

"His deep and long-standing service to the Australia-India bilateral relationship is commendable and worthy of formal recognition through this honour," she said.

Before Dasgupta, other Indian citizens who have been bestowed with this honour include late jurist Soli Sorabjee and former Indian cricket star Sachin Tendulkar.

Dasgupta (69), Consul-General of India in Sydney, Australia from 2009-2012, played a lead role in establishing the Australia India Youth Dialogue. Now in its second decade, the Dialogue is a permanent fixture of the bilateral relationship and fosters connection between the youth of the two countries.

He is a staunch advocate for the principles of multiculturalism, which underpins contemporary Australia. During his tenure, attacks against Indian students threatened Australia's international reputation. His personal efforts helped in easing tensions and reassuring the Indian diaspora.

As a committed promoter of Australia-India relations, Dasgupta challenges the governments and people to realize the underlying potential of a stronger bilateral relationship.

A prolific writer, Dasgupta at present is a distinguished fellow of the Australia India institute, a senior fellow at the Society for Policy Studies, and is the Inaugural Country Director of the University of New South Wales since 2016.

NNN