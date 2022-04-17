UK PM Boris Johnson to visit India on April 21-22

New Delhi, April 17, 2022

United Kingdom Prime Minister Boris Johnson will pay an official visit to India on April 21-22 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

This will be his maiden visit to India as Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Johnson will be accorded a ceremonial welcome at Rashtrapati Bhavan and will hold bilateral consultations with Modi on April 22.

Besides official engagements in New Delhi, Johnson will also visit Gujarat on April 21.

​India and the United Kingdom enjoy a long and historical relationship which was elevated to a Comprehensive Strategic Partnership during the India-UK Virtual Summit in 2021.

The Prime Ministers will review implementation of the Roadmap 2030 and set their vision for further intensifying cooperation across the full spectrum of bilateral ties.

They will also exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest, the release added.

