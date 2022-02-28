SpiceJet to operate special flight to Budapest to evacuate stranded Indians from Ukraine

New Delhi, February 28, 2022

Low-cost carrier SpiceJet today said it would operate a special evacuation flight to Budapest, Hungary to bring home Indian nationals who were stranded in Ukraine after Russian forces invaded the country last week.

A press release from the airline said it would use its Boeing 737 Max aircraft for the flight.

The aircraft will fly to Budapest from Delhi and the return fight will operate via Kutaisi, Georgia.

The flight, SG 9521, will leave Delhi at 1700 hours today and will reach Budapest late in the night. The return flight, SG 9522, will leave Budapest at 2325 hours on March 1 and is slated to reach Delhi at 0815 hours on March 2.

"SpiceJet is planning to operate more evacuation flights and is in discussion with concerned authorities," the release added.

