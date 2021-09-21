Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal calls on Modi

New Delhi, September 21, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan al Saud here yesterday and expressed India's keenness to see greater investment from Saudi Arabia, including in key sectors such as energy, IT and defence manufacturing.

During their meeting, the two leaders also reviewed progress on various ongoing bilateral initiatives, including those taken under the aegis of the Strategic Partnership Council established between both countries.

The meeting also allowed exchange of perspectives on regional developments, including the situation in Afghanistan, an official press release said.

Modi conveyed his special thanks and appreciation to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia for looking after the welfare of the Indian diaspora during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also conveyed his warm greetings and regards to the King and the Crown Prince of Saudi Arabia.

NNN