Russian Foreign Minister Lavrov calls on Modi, briefs him on Ukraine situation

New Delhi, April 1, 2022

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi here today and briefed him on the situation in Ukraine and the ongoing peace negotiations between Moscow and Kyiv.

The meeting took place more than seven weeks after Russia invaded Ukraine on February 24 during which Russian forces have bombed several Ukrainian cities, killing and injuring hundreds of people, destroying hundreds of buildings and installations and leading to the displacement of thousands of people to neighbouring countries.

During the meeting, Modi reiterated his call for an early cessation of violence, and conveyed India's readiness to contribute in any way to the peace efforts.

Lavrov also updated Prime Minister on the progress of implementation of decisions taken during the India-Russia Summit held in December 2021.

Earlier in the day, Lavrov held talks with his Indian counterpart S Jaishankar, during which the two sides assessed the overall state of cooperation between the two countries.

Among other things, they considered the implications of recent developments on trade and economic relations.

Jaishankar underlined that, as a developing economy, global volatility in different domains was of particular concern to India. It is important for both countries that their economic, technological and people to people contacts remain stable and predictable, he said.

A press release from the Ministry of External Affairs said the two Ministers discussed developments pertaining to Ukraine.

Lavrov briefed the Indian side from Russia’s perspective, including the ongoing talks. Jaishankar emphasised the importance of cessation of violence and ending hostilities.

Differences and disputes should be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy and by respect for international law, UN Charter, sovereignty and territorial integrity of states, he said.

The Ministers also discussed the situation in Afghanistan. Lavrov conveyed his assessment of the recent conference on Afghanistan in China.

Jaishankar noted that UN Security Council Resolution 2593 expressed the concerns of the international community and spoke of humanitarian support for the Afghan people.

Iran as well as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), an agreement reached between Iran and the five permanent members of the UN Security Council (China, France, Russia, the United Kingdom and the United States) as well as Germany on Iran's nuclear programme, also featured in the talks. Jaishankar welcomed the Russian briefing on the matter.

