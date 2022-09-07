Rajnath, Jaishankar to participate in India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial Dialogue in Tokyo on September 8

New Delhi, September 7, 2022

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar will pay an official visit to Japan for the second India-Japan 2+2 Ministerial meeting to be held in Tokyo tomorrow.

During the visit, the two Minnisters will also hold the Defence Ministerial Meeting and Foreign Ministers’ Strategic Dialogue with their counterparts, Defence Minister Yasukazu Hamada and Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi, respectively.

"India -Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership is based on shared values of democracy, freedom and respect for rule of law. During the visit, the two sides will further explore new initiatives to strengthen the partnership," a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

