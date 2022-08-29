Queen Maxima of the Netherlands calls on President Murmu

New Delhi, August 29, 2022

Queen Máxima of the Netherlands, who is on a visit to India in her official capacity as UN Secretary-General’s Special Advocate for Inclusive Finance for Development and G20 GPFI Honorary Patron, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan here today.

The two leaders discussed in detail several aspects of universal financial inclusion, which has been one of the main agenda of the Government of India, an official press release said.

The President said that the Government of India is committed to connecting every Indian with formal banking channels through various means and to ensure that the benefits provided by the Government reach the last mile and the intended beneficiary without any pilferage.

Queen Máxima appreciated the progress made in India in this direction in the last few years.

The two leaders also discussed the deepening of the bilateral relations between India and the Netherlands. The recent State Visit of then President Ram Nath Kovind to the Netherlands was recalled during the meeting.

The President noted that the "Strategic Partnership on Water" launched during the India-Netherlands Virtual Summit in April 2021 and several other dimensions of bilateral relations had witnessed further strengthening in recent years.

NNN