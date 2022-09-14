President Murmu to attend funeral of Queen Elizabeth II

New Delhi, September 14, 2022

President Droupadi Murmu will visit London on September 17-19 to attend the state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II and offer condolences on behalf of the Government of India.

Queen Elizabeth II, who reigned for more than 70 years and was the head of state of the United Kingdom and Head of the Commonwealth of Nations, passed away on September 8 at the age of 96.

President Murmu, Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankar and Prime Minister Narendra Modi have expressed condolences at her demise.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar visited the British High Commission in New Delhi on September 12 to convey India's condolences. India also observed a day of national mourning on Sunday, September 11.

"In the 70 years of reign of H.M. Queen Elizabeth II, India-UK ties have evolved, flourished and strengthened immensely. She played an important role in the welfare of millions of people around the world as Head of the Commonwealth," a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

