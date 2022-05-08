President Kovind to visit Jamaica and St. Vincent & Grenadines from May 15-21

New Delhi, May 8, 2022

President Ram Nath Kovind will pay a state visit to Jamaica and St Vincent & Grenadines (SVG) from May 15-21.

This will be the first ever visit by an Indian head of state to these countries, a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The President will be in Jamaica from May 15-18. During the visit, he will hold delegation level talks with his counterpart, the Governor General of Jamaica, Sir Patrick Allen. He will also meet the Prime Minister, Andrew Holness, and other dignitaries.

He will also address a Joint Sitting of the two Houses of Jamaican Parliament.

"​Jamaica and India have friendly relations. Jamaica is also one of the Girmitya countries with a 70,000 strong Indian diaspora, who act as a living bridge with India. The visit comes at a significant milestone as 2022 is the 60th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between India and Jamaica. Furthermore, India and Jamaica are celebrating 75th and 60th anniversary of their independence, respectively," the release said.

President Kovind will be in SVG from May 18-21. He will hold discussions with Governor General Susan Dougan. He will also meet Prime Minister Ralph E. Gonsalves as well as other dignitaries. He will also address the House of Assembly of SVG.

​"SVG is an important partner of India. India and SVG were both non-permanent members of the UNSC in 2021 and shared good cooperation during this period," the release said.

"​Jamaica and SVG are active members in the Caribbean Community (CARICOM). The first ever Head of State visit to these countries is a continuation of India’s high-level engagement with the countries in the Caribbean region and emphasizes our continued commitment to work with Small Island developing countries," the release added.

NNN