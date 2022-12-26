Modi urges Zelenskyy to facilitate the continued education of Indian students who had to return from Ukraine

New Delhi, December 26, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi talked to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy over the telephone today and, among other things, requested him to facilitate arrangements for the continued education of Indian students who had to return from that country earlier this year following the invasion by Russia.

A press release from the Prime Minister's Office said the leaders also exchanged views about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

Modi strongly reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of hostilities, and said that both sides should revert to dialogue and diplomacy to find a lasting solution to their differences.

He also conveyed India's support for any peace efforts, and assured India's commitment to continue providing humanitarian assistance for the affected civilian population.

The two leaders also discussed opportunities for strengthening bilateral cooperation, the release said.

Zelenskyy conveyed to Modi his best wishes for India's Presidency of the G20.

The Prime Minister explained the main priorities of India's G20 Presidency, including giving a voice to the concerns of developing nations on issues like food and energy security, the release added.

