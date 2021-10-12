Modi underlines need to ensure Afghan territory does not become a source of terrorism

New Delhi, October 12, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today underlined the need to ensure that Afghan territory did not become a source of radicalization and terrorism, regionally or globally, and urged the international community to provide immediate and unhindered humanitarian assistance to Afghanistan.

Participating through video-conference in the G20 Extraordinary Summit on Afghanistan, he emphasized on the need to enhance the world's joint fight against the nexus of radicalization, terrorism and the smuggling of drugs and arms in the region.

The meeting was convened by Italy, which currently holds the G20 Presidency, and chaired by Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi. Issues discussed at the meeting related to the humanitarian situation; concerns relating to terrorism; and human rights in Afghanistan.

In his remarks, the Prime Minister welcomed the initiative of the Italian G20 Presidency in convening the meeting to take stock of the current situation in Afghanistan. He emphasized the centuries-old people-to-people ties between India and Afghanistan.

The Prime Minister mentioned that, over the last two decades, India has contributed to promoting socio-economic development and capacity building of youth and women in Afghanistan. He said that over 500 development projects have been implemented by India in Afghanistan.

Modi said that the Afghan people have a great feeling of friendship for India. He conveyed that every Indian feels the pain of Afghan people facing hunger and malnutrition.

In order to preserve the socio-economic gains of the last 20 years and to restrict the spread of radical ideology, the Prime Minister called for an inclusive administration in Afghanistan, which includes women and minorities.

He conveyed support for the important role of the United Nations in Afghanistan and called for renewed support of the G20 for the message contained in UN Security Council Resolution 2593 on Afghanistan.

Modi called on the international community to forge a unified international response without which it would be difficult to bring about the desired change in Afghanistan’s situation.

