Modi to visit Uzbekistan on September 15-16 for SCO Summit

New Delhi, September 11, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Samarkhand in Uzbekistan on September 15-16 to attend the 22nd Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO).

The visit is being made at the invitation of Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

The SCO Summit will be attended by leaders of SCO Member States, Observer States, Secretary General of the SCO, Executive Director of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS), President of Turkmenistan and other invited guests.

During the summit, the leaders are expected to review the organization’s activities over the past two decades and discuss the state and prospects of multilateral cooperation in the future, a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Topical issues of regional and global importance are also expected to be discussed at the meeting, it said.

The Prime Minister is also likely to hold a few bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the summit, the release added.

