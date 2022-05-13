Modi to visit Lumbini in Nepal on May 16 on the occasion of Buddha Purnima

New Delhi, May 13, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay an official visit to Lumbini in Nepal on May 16 on the occasion of Buddha Purnima at the invitation of his Nepal counterpart Sher Bahadur Deuba.

This will be the Prime Minister’s fifth visit to Nepal since assuming office in 2014.

At Lumbini, he will visit the Mayadevi temple to offer prayers. He will also deliver an address at a Buddha Jayanti event organized by the Lumbini Development Trust under the aegis of the Government of Nepal.

Separately, Modi will participate in the "Shilanyas” ceremony for the construction of a centre for Buddhist culture and heritage, in a plot belonging to the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC), New Delhi within the Lumbini Monastic Zone.

Both Prime Ministers will also hold a bilateral meeting, a press release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

"Prime Minister Modi’s visit continues the tradition of regular high level exchanges between India and Nepal in furtherance of our Neighbourhood First policy. It underscores the shared civilizational heritage of the people of both countries," the release added.

