Modi to visit Japan from May 23-25 to attend Quad Leaders' Summit

New Delhi, May 19, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Japan from May 23-25 during which he will participate in the third Quad Leaders' Summit in Tokyo on May 4.

United States President Joe Biden, Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida and Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison are the other three leaders who will attend the summit.

The Summit in Tokyo is the fourth interaction of Quad Leaders since their first virtual meeting in March 2021, in-person Summit in Washington D.C. in September 2021 and virtual meeting in March 2022.

A press release from the Ministry of External Affairs said the coming summit would provide an opportunity for the leaders to exchange views about developments in the Indo-Pacific region and contemporary global issues of mutual interest.

"The Leaders will review progress of Quad initiatives and Working Groups, identify new areas of cooperation and provide strategic guidance and vision for future collaboration," it said.

Prime Minister Modi is also slated to have a bilateral meeting with his Japanese counterpart on May 24.

"The meeting with PM Kishida will provide an opportunity for the two leaders to carry forward their conversations from the 14th India-Japan Annual Summit held in March 2022, when PM Kishida visited India," the release said.

During the visit, Modi will participate in a business event with Japanese business leaders and also address and interact with the Indian community in Japan.

The Prime Minister will have a bilateral meeting with President Biden on May 24.

"The meeting will mark a continuation of their regular dialogue having interacted most recently in virtual mode on 11 April 2022. The two Leaders are expected to review the India-US Strategic Partnership and follow up on discussions held during PM’s bilateral meeting with President Biden in September 2021. They will also exchange views on regional and global developments of shared interest," the release said.

Modi is also likely to have a bilateral meeting with the Prime Minister of Australia, where elections are to be held on May 21. They are expected to review the India-Australia Comprehensive Strategic Partnership and exchange views on regional and global developments of mutual interest.

The last bilateral meeting between the two Prime Ministers was held virtually on March 21 this year, followed by the signing of the India-Australia Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (ECTA) on on April 2.

