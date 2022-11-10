Modi to visit Indonesia from November 14-16 to attend 17th G20 Summit
New Delhi, November 10, 2022
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bali in Indonesia from November 14-16 to attend the 17th G20 Summit at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo.
During the Bali Summit, G20 Leaders will deliberate extensively upon key issues of global concern under the Summit theme of "Recover Together, Recover Stronger”, a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs said.
Three working sessions will be held as part of the G20 Summit Agenda on food and energy security; health; and digital transformation.
At the closing session of the Summit, President Widodo will symbolically hand over the G20 Presidency to Prime Minister Modi.
India will formally assume the G20 Presidency from 1 December 2022.
On the sidelines of the Summit, Modi will hold bilateral meetings with some of his counterparts. He will also address and interact with the Indian community in Bali.
