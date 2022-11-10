Modi to visit Indonesia from November 14-16 to attend 17th G20 Summit

New Delhi, November 10, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Bali in Indonesia from November 14-16 to attend the 17th G20 Summit at the invitation of Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

​During the Bali Summit, G20 Leaders will deliberate extensively upon key issues of global concern under the Summit theme of "Recover Together, Recover Stronger”, a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs said.

Three working sessions will be held as part of the G20 Summit Agenda on food and energy security; health; and digital transformation.

​At the closing session of the Summit, President Widodo will symbolically hand over the G20 Presidency to Prime Minister Modi.

India will formally assume the G20 Presidency from 1 December 2022.

​On the sidelines of the Summit, Modi will hold bilateral meetings with some of his counterparts. He will also address and interact with the Indian community in Bali.

