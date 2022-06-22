Modi to visit Germany and UAE from June 26-28

New Delhi, June 22, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Germany and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) during a three-day foreign tour from June 26-28.

A press release from the Ministry of External Affairs said Modi would attend the G7 Summit at Schloss Elmau in Germany on June 26-27 at the invitation of Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

During the Summit, the Prime Minister is expected to speak in two sessions that include Environment, Energy, Climate, Food Security, Health, Gender Equality and Democracy.

In an effort to strengthen international collaboration on these important issues, other democracies such as Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa have also been invited.

On the sidelines of the Summit, Modi will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of some of the participating countries.

The invitation to G7 Summit is in keeping with the tradition of strong and close partnership and high-level political contacts between India and Germany, the release said.

The Prime Minister’s last visit to Germany was on May 2 this year for the sixth edition of the India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC).

After attending the G7 Summit, Modi will travel to Abu Dhabi in the UAE on June 28 to offer his personal condolences on the passing away of then UAE President and Ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, who died on May 13.

He will also take the opportunity to congratulate Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as the new President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi.

Modi will fly back to Delhi from Abu Dhabi on the night of June 28, the release added.

