Modi to pay two-day visit to Bangladesh on March 26-27

New Delhi, March 25, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will pay a two-day visit to Bangladesh from tomorrow during which he will participate in that country's National Day celebrations and also hold bilateral talks with his counterpart Sheikh Hasina.

"I am happy that my first foreign visit after the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic will be to our friendly neighbouring country, with which India shares deep cultural, linguistic and people-to-people ties," Modi said in a pre-departure statement here today.

"I look forward to my participation at the National Day celebrations tomorrow, which will also commemorate the birth centenary of the Father of the Nation of Bangladesh, Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujibur Rahman. Bangabandhu was one of the tallest leaders of the last Century, whose life and ideals continue to inspire millions. I look forward to visiting Bangabandhu’s Samadhi in Tungipara to pay my respects to his memory.

"I also look forward to offering prayers to Goddess Kali at the ancient Jashoreshwari Kali Temple, one of the 51 Shaktipeeths in the Puranic tradition.

"I am particularly looking forward to my interaction with representatives of the Matua community at Orakandi, from where Sri SriHarichandra Thakur ji disseminated his pious message," he said.

Modi said he would be having substantive discussions with Sheikh Hasina following their "very productive" virtual meeting in December last year. He said he also looked forward to his meeting with Bangladesh President Abdul Hamid, and to interactions with other Bangladeshi dignitaries.

"My visit will not only be an occasion to convey appreciation for Bangladesh’s remarkable economic and developmental strides under Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina’s visionary leadership, but also to commit India’s abiding support for these achievements.

" I will also express India’s support and solidarity for Bangladesh's fight against COVID-19," the Prime Minister added.

