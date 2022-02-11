Modi to participate in high-level segment of One Ocean Summit on Friday

New Delhi, February 11, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the high-level segment of the One Ocean Summit through a video message this afternoon.

Modi is epected to address the summit around 2.30 pm IST today, an official press release said.

The high-level segment of the summit will also be addressed by several other Heads of States and Governments including Germany, United Kingdom, South Korea, Japan, Canada, among others.

The summit is being organised by France from February 9-11 in Brest, France, in cooperation with the United Nations and the World Bank.

The objective of the summit is to mobilise the international community to take tangible action towards preserving and supporting healthy and sustainable ocean ecosystems.

NNN