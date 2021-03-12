Modi to participate in first Quad Leaders’ Virtual Summit on Friday

New Delhi, March 12, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate, along with United States President Joe Biden and Prime Ministers Yoshihide Suga of Japan and Scott Morrison of Australia, in the first Leaders’ Summit of the Quadrilateral Framework, that will be held virtually today.

The leaders will discuss regional and global issues of shared interest, and exchange views on practical areas of cooperation towards maintaining a free, open and inclusive Indo-Pacific region, a statement from the Prime Minister's Office said.

"The summit will provide an opportunity to exchange views on contemporary challenges such as resilient supply chains, emerging and critical technologies, maritime security, and climate change.

'The leaders will discuss ongoing efforts to combat Covid-19 pandemic and explore opportunities for collaboration in ensuring safe, equitable and affordable vaccines in the Indo-Pacific region," the statement added.

