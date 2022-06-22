Modi to participate in 14th BRICS Summit to be held on June 23-24 in virtual format

New Delhi, June 22, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will participate in the 14th BRICS Summit that will be hosted by China in the virtual format on June 23-24.

The summit would include a High Level Dialogue on Global Development with guest countries on June 24, a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs said

BRICS is a grouping of five countries -- Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa.

"BRICS has become a platform for discussing and deliberating on issues of common concern for all developing countries. BRICS countries have regularly called for reform of the multilateral system in order to make it more representative and inclusive," the release said.

Discussions during the 14th BRICS Summit are expected to cover intra-BRICS cooperation in areas such as counter-terrorism, trade, health, traditional medicine, environment, S&T and innovation, agriculture, technical and vocational education & training, and MSMEs. Discussions are also likely on issues like reform of the multilateral system, combating COVID-19 pandemic and global economic recovery, amongst others.

