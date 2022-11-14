Modi to discuss key issues of global concern with G20 leaders

New Delhi, November 14, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said that he would have extensive discussions with other G20 leaders on key issues of global concern such as reviving global growth, food and energy security, environment, health, and digital transformation during the group's summit in Bali, Indonesia.

"I will be visiting Bali, Indonesia on 14-16 November 2022, to participate in the 17th G20 Leaders’ Summit, to be chaired by Indonesia," he said in a pre-departure statement before leaving for the summit.

The Prime Minister said that, on the sidelines of the G20 Summit, he would meet with leaders of several other participating countries, and review the progress in India’s bilateral relations with them.

He will also address members of the Indian community at a reception on November 15.

"​In a significant moment for our country and citizens, President of Indonesia Joko Widodo will hand over the G20 Presidency to India at the closing ceremony of the Bali Summit. India will officially assume the G20 Presidency from 1st December 2022. I will also extend my personal invitation to G20 Members and other invitees to our G20 Summit next year," Modi said.

"During my interactions at the G20 Summit, I will highlight India’s achievements, and our unwavering commitment to collectively address global challenges. India’s G20 Presidency will be grounded in the theme 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' or 'One Earth One Family One Future', which underlines the message of equitable growth and shared future for all," he added.

