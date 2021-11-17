Modi to deliver keynote address at the Sydney Dialogue

New Delhi, November 17, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver the keynote address at The Sydney Dialogue tomorrow.

Modi, whose address is scheduled at around 9 am IST tomorrow, will speak on the theme of India’s technology evolution and revolution.

It will be preceded by introductory remarks by Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison, an official press release said.

The Sydney Dialogue is being held from 17-19 November. It is an initiative of the Australian Strategic Policy Institute and brings together political, business and government leaders to debate, generate new ideas, and work towards common understandings of the opportunities and challenges posed by emerging and critical technologies.

The event will also witness keynote addresses by the Australian Prime Minister and former Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, the release added.

