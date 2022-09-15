Modi to attend 22nd SCO Summit in Uzbekistan

New Delhi, September 15, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today said he looked forward to exchanging views on topical, regional and international issues at the 22nd Meeting of the Council of Heads of State of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) in Samarkhand, Uzbekistan beginning today.

Modi is visiting Samarkand at the invitation of Uzbekistan President Shavkat Mirziyoyev to attend the two-day meeting.

"At the SCO Summit, I look forward to exchanging views on topical, regional and international issues, the expansion of SCO and on further deepening of multifaceted and mutually beneficial cooperation within the Organization," the Prime Minister said in a pre-departure statement.

"Under the Uzbek Chairship, a number of decisions for mutual cooperation are likely to be adopted in areas of trade, economy, culture and tourism,"

Modi said he also looked forward to meeting President Mirziyoyev in Samarkand.

"I fondly recall his visit to India in 2018. He also graced the Vibrant Gujarat Summit as its Guest of Honour in 2019," he said.

"In addition, I will hold bilateral meetings with some of the other Leaders attending the Summit," he added.

The SCO Summit will be attended by leaders of SCO Member States, Observer States, Secretary General of the SCO, Executive Director of the SCO Regional Anti-Terrorist Structure (RATS), President of Turkmenistan and other invited guests.

During the summit, the leaders are expected to review the organization’s activities over the past two decades and discuss the state and prospects of multilateral cooperation in the future, a press release from the Ministry of External Affairs had said earlier this week.

