Modi talks to Vietnam PM Pham Minh Chinh, discusses bilateral ties

New Delhi, July 10, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone call with his Vietnamese counterpart Pham Minh Chinh on Saturday during which they reviewed the state of bilateral relations between the two countries.

The two Prime Ministers also shared their views on different areas of cooperation, an official press release said.

Noting that year 2022 will mark the 50th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the two countries, they agreed to celebrate the milestone in a befitting manner through various commemorative activities.

Modi congratulated Chinh on his appointment as the Prime Minister of Vietnam and expressed confidence that the India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership will continue to become stronger under his able guidance.

He welcomed the fact that both countries share a similar vision of an open, inclusive, peaceful and rules-based Indian Ocean Region, and hence the India-Vietnam Comprehensive Strategic Partnership can contribute to promote regional stability, prosperity and development. In this context, he also noted that both India and Vietnam were presently fellow-members of the UN Security Council.

Modi thanked Chinh for the valuable support provided by the Government and people of Vietnam during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic in India. The leaders agreed that both countries should continue consultations and cooperation to support each other's continuing efforts against the pandemic.

Modi also invited Chinh to undertake an official visit to India at an early suitable date.

