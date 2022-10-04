Modi talks to Ukraine President Zelensky, reiterates his call for early cessation of hostilities with Russia

New Delhi, October 4, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephonic conversation with Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday during which he reiterated his call for an early cessation of hostilities in the ongoing conflict with Russia and the need to pursue the path of dialogue and diplomacy.

The Prime Minister expressed his firm conviction that there could be no military solution to the conflict and conveyed India’s readiness to contribute to any peace efforts.

Modi also reiterated the importance of respecting the UN Charter, international law, and the sovereignty and territorial integrity of all states, a press release from the Prime Minister's Office said.

He emphasized the importance India attaches to the safety and security of nuclear installations, including in Ukraine.

The Prime Minister underlined that endangerment of nuclear facilities could have far-reaching and catastrophic consequences for public health and the environment.

The two leaders also touched upon important areas of bilateral cooperation, following up on their last meeting in Glasgow in November 2021, the release added.

NNN