Modi speaks with Putin, Zelenskyy, suggests direct conversation between the two to end conflict

New Delhi, March 7, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in separate telephone calls and called for a direct conversation between the two leaders to end the ongoing conflict that has caused huge concern across the world.

During his conversation with Putin, the two leaders discussed the evolving situation in Ukraine.

Putin briefed Modi on the status of negotiations between the Ukrainian and Russian teams.

"Prime Minister Modi welcomed the ongoing negotiations between Russia and Ukraine and expressed hope that they would lead to cessation of the conflict," a press release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

"He suggested that a direct conversation between President Putin and President Zelenskyy may greatly assist the ongoing peace efforts," the release said.

Modi conveyed to Putin his deep concern for the safety and security of the Indian students still remaining in the Sumy region of Ukraine.

"President Putin briefed Prime Minister about the ongoing measures related to humanitarian corridors for facilitating evacuation of civilians including Indian students," the release said.

Zelenskyy briefed Modi in detail about the conflict situation and the ongoing negotiations between Ukraine and Russia.

Modi expressed deep concern about the ongoing conflict and resultant humanitarian crisis.

"Prime Minister reiterated his call for immediate cessation of violence and noted that India has always stood for peaceful resolution of issues and direct dialogue between the two parties," the PMO saidd.

The Prime Minister thanked Ukrainian authorities for their facilitation in evacuating more than 20,000 Indian citizens from Ukraine.

"He expressed deep concern for safety and security of Indian students still remaining in Ukraine and emphasized the need for their quick and safe evacuation," the release added.

