Modi speaks with Putin, says differences between Russia and NATO can only be resolved through dialogue

New Delhi, February 24, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to Russian President Vladimir Putin today about the Ukraine crisis and stressed that the differences between Russia and the NATO group could only be resolved through honest and sincere dialogue.

"President Putin briefed Prime Minister about the recent developments regarding Ukraine," a press release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Modi appealed for an immediate cessation of violence, and called for concerted efforts from all sides to return to the path of diplomatic negotiations and dialogue.

The Prime Minister also sensitised the Russian President about India's concerns regarding the safety of the Indian citizens in Ukraine, especially students, and conveyed that India attaches the highest priority to their safe exit and return to India.

The leaders agreed that their officials and diplomatic teams would continue to maintain regular contacts on issues of topical interest, the release added.

Meanwhile, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar spoke to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the Ukraine developments.

Dr Jaishankar said on Twitter that he had underlined that dialogue and diplomacy were the best way forward.

