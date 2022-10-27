Modi speaks to Rishi Sunak, both agree on importance of early conclusion of FTA

New Delhi, October 27, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to United Kingdom Prime Minister Rishi Sunak on the telephone today and congratulated him on assuming charge of his new position.

The two leaders agreed to work together on strengthening of bilateral ties and discussed the need for an early conclusion of their free trade agreement.

"Glad to speak to @RishiSunak today. Congratulated him on assuming charge as UK PM. We will work together to further strengthen our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. We also agreed on the importance of early conclusion of a comprehensive and balanced FTA," Modi said on Twitter.

NNN