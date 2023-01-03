Modi speaks to King Charles, briefs him about India's priorities for its G20 Presidency

New Delhi, January 3, 2023

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke to King Charles III of the United Kingdom over the telephone today, when they discussed a number of subjects of mutual interest, including climate action, conservation of biodiversity and innovative solutions for financing energy-transition.

Modi expressed his appreciation for Charles' abiding interest and advocacy on these issues.

This was Modi's first conversation with Charles after he assumed the British throne and he conveyed his best wishes to him for a very successful reign.

The Prime Minister briefed King Charles on India’s priorities for its G20 Presidency, including propagation of digital public goods. He also explained the relevance of Mission LiFE - Lifestyle for Environment, through which India seeks to promote environmentally sustainable lifestyles.

The leaders exchanged views on the Commonwealth of Nations and how to further strengthen its functioning. They also appreciated the role of the Indian community in the UK in acting as a “living bridge” between both countries and enriching bilateral relations, a press release from the Prime Minister's Office said.

NNN