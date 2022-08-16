Modi speaks to French President Macron, reviews cooperation in defence, civil nuclear energy

New Delhi, August 16, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had a telephone conversation with French President Emmanuel Macron today during which the two leaders reviewed ongoing bilateral initiatives including cooperation in the areas of defence and civil nuclear energy.

The Prime Minister conveyed his solidarity to President Macron for the ongoing drought and wildfires in France, a press release from the Prime Minister's Office said.

They also discussed important geopolitical challenges including those related to global food security, it said.

"The two leaders expressed satisfaction at the depth and strength that the India-France Strategic Partnership has acquired in recent years and agreed to continue working closely together to expand the relationship to new areas of cooperation," the release added.

