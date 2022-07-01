Modi speaks on telephone with Putin, discusses bilateral ties, global issues

New Delhi, July 1, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke on the telephone with Russian President Vladimir Putin on bilateral ties and global issues.

Among other things, the two leaders reviewed the implementation of the decisions taken during President Putin's visit to India in December 2021.

In particular, they exchanged ideas on how bilateral trade in agricultural goods, fertilizers and pharma products could be encouraged further, a press release from the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

The leaders also discussed global issues, including the state of the international energy and food markets.

"In the context of the ongoing situation in Ukraine, Prime Minister reiterated India's long-standing position in favour of dialogue and diplomacy," the release said.

The leaders agreed to maintain regular consultations on global and bilateral issues, it added.

NNN