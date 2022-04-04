Modi speaks on telephone with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett

New Delhi, April 4, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke over the telephone today with his Israeli counterpart Naftali Bennett during which the two leaders had a detailed discussion on recent geo-political developments, including the situation in Ukraine.

They also reviewed ongoing bilateral cooperation initiatives, a press release from the Prime Minister's Office said.

Modi conveyed his best wishes to Bennett for early recovery after his COVID-19 diagnosis.

He also expressed his condolences for the loss of lives in the recent terrorist attacks in Israel.

The Prime Minister conveyed his eagerness to welcome Bennett in India at an early date.

