Modi speaks on phone with Putin about safe evacuation of Indians from Ukraine

New Delhi, March 2, 2022

Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke with Russian President Vladimir Putin over the telephone on Wednesday and discussed with him the situation in Ukraine, which has been invaded by Russia, and the safe evacuation of Indians stranded in that country.

"The leaders reviewed the situation in Ukraine, especially in the city of Kharkiv where many Indian students are stuck," a press release from the Prime Minister's Office said.

"They discussed the safe evacuation of the Indian nationals from the conflict areas," it added.

