Modi says US trip would help strengthen the bilateral strategic partnership

New Delhi, September 22, 2021

Prime Minister Narendra Modi left here today on a four-day visit to the United States that he said would be an occasion to strengthen the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.

In a pre-departure statement, Modi also said the visit would help consolidate relations with India's strategic partners – Japan and Australia - and to take forward the collaboration with them on important global issues.

He is also slated to address the ongoing session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) during the visit.

"I will be visiting USA from 22-25 September, 2021 at the invitation of His Excellency President Joe Biden of the United States of America

"During my visit, I will review the India-U.S. Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with President Biden and exchange views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," he said.

Modi said he was also looking forward to meeting US Vice President Kamala Harris to explore opportunities for cooperation between the two nations, particularly in the area of science and technology.

The Prime Minister will also participate in the first in-person Quad Leaders’ Summit along with President Biden, Prime Minister Scott Morrison of Australia and Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga of Japan.

"The Summit provides an opportunity to take stock of the outcomes of our Virtual Summit in March this year and identify priorities for future engagements based on our shared vision for the Indo-Pacific region," he said.

Modi will also meet Morrison and Suga to take stock of the strong bilateral relations with their respective countries and continue the useful exchanges with them on regional and global issues.

"I will conclude my visit with an Address at the United Nations General Assembly focusing on the pressing global challenges including the Covid-19 pandemic, the need to combat terrorism, climate change and other important issues.

"My visit to the US would be an occasion to strengthen the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with USA, consolidate relations with our strategic partners – Japan and Australia - and to take forward our collaboration on important global issues," he added.

